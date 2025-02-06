Following a solid debut, which saw Amanda's queen bee status in tatters after relocating to the wilds of 'SoHa' following her divorce, which also included being forced to get a proper job (how mortifying), this comedy has the potential to run and run.

"There was always something unresolved about Amanda's story in Motherland – she was probably the character that evolved the most over the three series and we felt there was more we could explore," said co-creator and writer Holly Walsh.

"The fall-out of her divorce, her tricky relationship with her mother, her desperate attempts to find her calling in life – they were all rich seams for stories. Plus, this is a great time for middle-class women of a certain age."

But does the team behind it have more stories planned?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Amandaland season 2.

Is Amandaland returning for season 2?

The BBC has yet to announce if another season is on its way.

But during a post-screening Q&A, executive producer Sharon Horgan did say that they're "not allowed to say" if the show will be back for a Christmas special, which sounds hopeful.

Watch this space for updates.

Philippa Dunne plays Anne. Merman/Natalie Seery

Without a previous release schedule to go on, it's difficult to predict when a season 2 could arrive, but we wouldn't expect it to arrive until 2026 at least.

And there's always the possibility of a festive special before that.

Potential Amandaland season 2 cast: Who could return?

Rochenda Sandall as Fi, Siobhan McSweeney as Della and Lucy Punch as Amanda. Merman/Natalie Seery

Alongside Lucy Punch as Amanda, we'd also expect to see:

Joanna Lumley as Felicity

Philippa Dunne as Anne

Samuel Anderson as Mal

Siobhan McSweeney as Della

Rochenda Sandall as Fi

Ekow Quartey as JJ

There's also:

Amanda's children Georgie and Manus, played by Miley Locke and Alexander Shaw

Jack Veal as Anne's son Darius

Archie Smith as Ned, Mal's son and JJ's stepson

Anya McKenna-Bruce as Fi and Della's daughter Morten

Cavan Clerkin as Daniel, Amanda's boss at the kitchen shop

But it remains to be seen if Peter Serafinowicz will return as the insufferable Johannes after Amanda rejected his marriage proposal and he drove off into the night.

Potential Amandaland season 2 plot: What could happen?

Samuel Anderson plays Mal. Merman/Natalie Seery

Amanda and Johannes are seemingly no more. She was all set to accept his marriage proposal and move into his penthouse in Wapping, but she decided against that after Anne implored her not to.

But is there something bubbling away between Amanda and her neighbour Mal? On paper, they certainly don't work, and we seriously doubt Felicity would approve (does she ever?). But there were some comments and lingering looks that suggest the writers might have something up their sleeves.

Elsewhere, Della's restaurant Shin is about to fold, but Fi couldn't give two hoots because all she wants is for her wife to be happy and the stress of the restaurant had sucked that right out of her.

What will the acclaimed chef turn her attention to next? And how will Amanda try and use it to her advantage? We smell a potential 'co-lab' in their future...

Other big questions include: what random hobby will Fi pick up next? And what else will drive Anne to the brink of a nervous breakdown?

Potential Amandaland season 2 trailer: When will it be available to watch?

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Amandaland is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.