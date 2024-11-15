"All the sets are held, so I feel like they want to jump into a season 3. But you have to wait for the numbers to come back in. Apparently the numbers are good and people are liking the show, so I have no doubt there's going to be a season 3."

But Zappardino did say that she "cannot confirm" the renewal.

"I don't have actual emails saying, 'Congratulations.'"

The actor also said that she didn't find out about the season 2 renewal "until a month before filming".

"They don't like to give out information," she added.

In the show's second season, Dwight 'The General' Manfredi was focused on expanding his business empire in Tulsa, but the sharks in Oklahoma and New York were circling, which negatively impacted his personal relationships.

Speaking about the arc of Tina and her father's dynamic, Zappardino said: "Ever since she decided to move to Oklahoma and made that decision to just put everything aside from their past and be a part of his life, the adjustment period was big.

"She was still trying to find her place, trying to figure out where she even fits into Dwight's world because he doesn't have a normal life, it's not normal suburbia. It's crazy.

"But then as she started getting more comfortable, things started unravelling. And by the end she just realised she was fooling herself to begin with, which sets up really nicely for a possible season 3.

"Now she's accepted the fact that they can't have a normal life, let's see how it goes with embracing the darker parts of the world."

The finale of Tulsa King season 2 arrives on Sunday 17th November in the US and Canada, and on Monday 18th in the UK and other territories.

Triad boss Jackie Ming is now out of the picture, but Bill Bevilaqua still poses a problem, as does Chickie, who has been ordered to travel to Tulsa by Vince and muscle in on Dwight's enterprise, which means we're in for a very spicy conclusion.

