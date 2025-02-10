Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams appear in Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show
Uncle Sam was present in New Orleans – and he wasn't the only special guest.
Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams were among the special guests to make a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 2025 halftime show in the middle of a dramatic night in New Orleans.
The Philadelphia Eagles ran out 40-22 winners over the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game, but the Super Bowl is about more than a mere football game. The annual halftime show is a US institution – a stage that many of the world's greatest acts have performed on.
Kendrick's name was put up in lights in the Caesars Superdome, but he wasn't the only huge name on display during the break.
Jackson opened the show dressed as the iconic Uncle Sam. The 76-year-old actor introduced HUMBLE. star Kendrick to the stage, as well as chipping in with his own advice throughout the mash-up of his greatest hits.
Even more surprisingly, tennis megastar Williams made a cameo appearance in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment dancing under a street light.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion was not announced during the performance, surely leading to more than a few fans rushing to rewind.
And finally, Kendrick was joined by artist SZA to perform Luther and All the Stars, while rapper Mustard also made an appearance on stage.
Oh, and just in case you're wondering, Kendrick did roll out Not Like Us. He saved the controversial track until the very end of his set.
