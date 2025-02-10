Kendrick's name was put up in lights in the Caesars Superdome, but he wasn't the only huge name on display during the break.

Jackson opened the show dressed as the iconic Uncle Sam. The 76-year-old actor introduced HUMBLE. star Kendrick to the stage, as well as chipping in with his own advice throughout the mash-up of his greatest hits.

Even more surprisingly, tennis megastar Williams made a cameo appearance in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment dancing under a street light.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was not announced during the performance, surely leading to more than a few fans rushing to rewind.

And finally, Kendrick was joined by artist SZA to perform Luther and All the Stars, while rapper Mustard also made an appearance on stage.

Oh, and just in case you're wondering, Kendrick did roll out Not Like Us. He saved the controversial track until the very end of his set.

