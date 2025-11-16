Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore are back in the second season of Landman, the oil drama from Yellowstone, Lioness and Mayor of Kingstown creator Taylor Sheridan.

Season 2 sees Thornton's Tommy Norris heading towards his breaking point, as Moore's Cami Miller takes her place at the top of M-Tex Oil, following the death of her husband Monty (Jon Hamm).

The first episode of the season has now been released on Paramount Plus, but fans may be wondering when the next instalment will arrive and what the full release schedule is for the rest of the season.

If that includes you, then never fear – we've got you covered.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the release schedule for Landman season 2 on Paramount Plus.

When will Landman season 2 episode 2 released?

Guy Burnet as Charlie, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca, Demi Moore as Cami and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman season 2 is following a weekly release on Sundays, meaning that episode 2 will arrive on Paramount Plus on Sunday 23rd November 2025.

The episode is titled Sins of the Father, and like all the others in the series it has been written by Taylor Sheridan.

How many episodes of Landman season 2 will there be?

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

There will be 10 episodes of Landman season 2 in total, the same number as in season 1.

Thankfully for fans, it seems there is still plenty of scope for the show to continue beyond this in future seasons.

Ainsley star Michelle Randolph told The Hollywood Reporter: "There’s so many stories to tell. There’s so many really distinct characters, I feel like we could go on and on and on because what I always have to remind myself – the first season was 10 days in the show so I’m like, we could film the show for so long because it’s not like it’s one season, taking place over a year or anything.

"There’s so much room for growth in every single character; they’re all deeply flawed in their own ways, which is what makes them really enticing to watch because it’s very human."

Landman season 2 release schedule – When are new episodes out?

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

New episodes of Landman will arrive on Paramount Plus every Sunday, starting on 16th November 2025.

This means the second run will continue right through the festive season, with the finale arriving on Sunday 18th January 2026.

You can find the full release schedule for Landman season 2 below.

Landman season 2 episode 1 – Death and a Sunset – Sunday 16th November 2025 (out now)

Landman season 2 episode 2 – Sins of the Father – Sunday 23rd November 2025

Landman season 2 episode 3 – Almost a Home – Sunday 30th November 2025

Landman season 2 episode 4 – Dancing Rainbows – Sunday 7th December 2025

Landman season 2 episode 5 – The Pirate Dinner – Sunday 14th December 2025

Landman season 2 episode 6 – Dark Night of the Soul – Sunday 21st December 2025

Landman season 2 episode 7 – Forever Is an Instant – Sunday 28th December 2025

Landman season 2 episode 8 – Handsome Touched Me – Sunday 4th January 2026

Landman season 2 episode 9 – Plans, Tears and Sirens – Sunday 11th January 2026

Landman season 2 episode 10 – Tragedy and Flies – Sunday 18th January 2026

Landman season 2 will start streaming on Paramount Plus from Sunday 16th November. Season 1 is available to stream on now. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

