Taylor Sheridan's oil drama Landman is back for its second season, arriving a year after the first run blew audiences away.

The new season will follow up after the dramatic season 1 finale, which saw Jon Hamm's Monty die. This means his wife Cami, played by Demi Moore, will take on a much bigger role in season 2.

She will be joined once again by Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, while Sam Elliott has also joined the cast, and Andy Garcia will have an enhanced role after his character made a big entrance in the season 1 finale.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for our guide to the cast and characters of Landman season 2.

Landman cast: Who stars in the Paramount Plus series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Landman. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

Paulina Chávez as Ariana Medina

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

Sam Elliott as TL

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg

James Jordan as Dale Bradley

Andy Garcia as Gallino

Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Tommy Norris? Tommy is a Landman and a crisis exec working for an oil company in Texas, M-Tex Oil.

Where have I seen Billy Bob Thornton? Thornton is known for his roles in films including Armageddon, The Man Who Wasn't There, Bandits, Love Actually, Bad Santa, Eagle Eye, The Judge, Entourage, The Gray Man and The Electric State, as well as series such as Hearts Afire, Fargo, Goliath and 1883.

Demi Moore plays Cami Miller

Demi Moore as Cami Miller in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Cami Miller? Cami was the wife of one of the most powerful people in Texas’s oil industry, Jon Hamm's Monty Miller. She has now taken on a major position at M-Tex.

Where have I seen Demi Moore? Moore is known for her roles in films including St Elmo's Fire, Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, Disclosure, GI Jane, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Margin Call, Rough Night and The Substance, as well as series such as General Hospital, Empire and Feud: Bette and Joan.

Ali Larter plays Angela Norris

Ali Larter as Angela Norris in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Angela Norris? Angela is Tommy's ex-wife and the mother of Ainsley and Cooper.

Where have I seen Ali Larter? Larter is best-known for starring in Heroes, while she has also had roles in films and series including Final Destination, Legally Blonde, the Resident Evil franchise, The Rookie and Creepshow.

Michelle Randolph plays Ainsley Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Ainsley Norris? Ainsley is Tommy and Angela's daughter.

Where have I seen Michelle Randolph? Randolph is best-known for her role in another Taylor Sheridan project, 1923.

Jacob Lofland plays Cooper Norris

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Cooper Norris? Cooper is Tommy and Angela's son.

Where have I seen Jacob Lofland? Lofland has previously had roles in series including Justified and The Son, as well as films such as Mud, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Free State of Jones and Joker: Folie à Deux.

Paulina Chávez plays Ariana Medina

Paulina Chávez as Ariana in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Ariana Medina? Ariana is the widow of Elvio, a man who died in an oil rig accident.

Where have I seen Paulina Chávez? Chávez has previously had roles in series including Fate: The Winx Saga and films such as The Long Game and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip.

Kayla Wallace plays Rebecca Falcone

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Rebecca Falcone? Rebecca is a causation lawyer who is sent to Texas.

Where have I seen Kayla Wallace? Wallace has had roles in films including Heatwave and Wingman, as well as series such as The Good Doctor and When Calls the Heart.

Sam Elliott plays TL

Sam Elliott as TL in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is TL? TL is Tommy's father.

Where have I seen Sam Elliott? Elliott is known for his roles in films including Road House, Gettysburg, Tombstone, The Big Lebowski, Hulk, The Alibi, Ghost Rider, The Golden Compass, Up in the Air, The Good Dinosaur and A Star is Born, as well as series such as Mission: Impossible, Once an Eagle, American Bikers, Parks and Recreation, Justified, The Ranch, Grace and Frankie, Family Guy and 1883.

Mark Collie plays Sheriff Walt Joeberg

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Sheriff Walt? Walt is a sheriff based in West Texas.

Where have I seen Mark Collie? Collie, a singer as well as an actor, has had roles in films such as Jericho and The Punisher, as well as series including Nashville.

James Jordan plays Dale Bradley

James Jordan as Dale in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Dale Bradley? Dale is a petroleum engineer.

Where have I seen James Jordan? Jordan has previously had roles in films including Message from the King, Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead, as well as series such as Veronica Mars, True Blood, Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and Special Ops: Lioness.

Andy Garcia plays Gallino

Andy Garcia as Gallino in Landman season 2. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Who is Gallino? Gallino is a cartel boss who wants to break into the oil industry.

Where have I seen Andy Garcia? Garcia is known for his roles in films including Internal Affairs, The Godfather Part III, Desperate Measures, the Ocean's franchise, Smokin' Aces, The Pink Panther 2, Let's Be Cops, Ghostbusters (2016), Max Steel, Passengers, Geostorm, Book Club, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and Expend4bles, as well as series such as Ballers, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Flipped and Rebel.

Landman season 2 will start streaming on Paramount Plus from Sunday 16th November. Season 1 is available to stream on now.

