Amanda Seyfried says she'd do Mamma Mia! 3 "in a heartbeat" despite sequel "fatigue"
Rumours continue to swirl about a third film in the Abba musical series.
As fans continue to hope that we'll be returning to the island of Kalokairi for Mamma Mia!, Sophie star Amanda Seyfried has once again expressed her own interest in returning.
Syefried was speaking with Superman star Rachel Brosnahan in a conversation for Interview Magazine, when she said: "I will say, there’s a little bit of fatigue with sequels. I want original content.
"I think it’s really scary and brave to do it. It’s not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It’s just for money and it’s frustrating."
However, she added: "Then again, I’d do Mamma Mia! 3 in a heartbeat."
Rumours have certainly been getting stronger in recent weeks that a return could be on the cards, with all the central cast seemingly game.
Seyfried herself recently told ABC News that "everybody says it’s gonna happen", but added that she hasn't seen a script yet.
Recently, Tanya star Christine Baranski told RadioTimes.com that there had been no developments, but added that she's friends with Judy Craymer, "the producer and initiator of Mamma Mia!", who she said "very much wants to do number 3".
"And we'd all want to do it, but that doesn't mean there's a green light on it," Baranski said. "I am loathe to say yes, there's going to be a Mamma Mia! 3. But we would all love for there to be a number 3, absolutely."
Craymer herself told Deadline in May 2023 that a third film is "in its earliest stages", adding: "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl [Streep] should come back - and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."
There were 10 years in between 2008's Mamma Mia! and 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - so perhaps, if the trilogy does happen, fans should mark their calendars for 2028.
