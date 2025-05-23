She said: "No [developments], but the last time I said anything, it went viral, and it was only a speculation. But I'm friends with Judy Craymer, who's the producer and initiator of Mamma Mia!, and she very much wants to do number 3.

"And we'd all want to do it, but that doesn't mean there's a green light on it. I am loathe to say yes, there's going to be a Mamma Mia! 3. But we would all love for there to be a number 3, absolutely."

Craymer, the creator behind the original stage musical and producer on both films previously spoke about the potential for a third outing in May 2023, telling Deadline that a third film is "in its earliest stages".

She continued: "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back — and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."

Baranski is currently playing Victoria in the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, which sees Nicole Kidman's Masha welcoming a new group of guests to her wellness retreat.

Annie Murphy, who plays Victoria's daughter Imogen, said of the new season: "It’s chaos all the way through, but there’s a good amount of humour and fun sprinkled into it too, so you get the best of both worlds."

