Mamma Mia's Christine Baranski says third movie isn't greenlit – but there's good reason to be hopeful
Baranski was speaking with RadioTimes.com about her new role in Nine Perfect Strangers.
There have been rumblings about the potential for a third Mamma Mia! movie ever since the second, subtitled Here We Go Again, was released in 2018, and now Tanya star Christine Baranski has given us an update.
Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively about her role in the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers, Baranski admitted that the film has not yet been greenlit, but that everyone wants to make a third instalment.
She said: "No [developments], but the last time I said anything, it went viral, and it was only a speculation. But I'm friends with Judy Craymer, who's the producer and initiator of Mamma Mia!, and she very much wants to do number 3.
"And we'd all want to do it, but that doesn't mean there's a green light on it. I am loathe to say yes, there's going to be a Mamma Mia! 3. But we would all love for there to be a number 3, absolutely."
Craymer, the creator behind the original stage musical and producer on both films previously spoke about the potential for a third outing in May 2023, telling Deadline that a third film is "in its earliest stages".
She continued: "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back — and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."
Baranski is currently playing Victoria in the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, which sees Nicole Kidman's Masha welcoming a new group of guests to her wellness retreat.
Annie Murphy, who plays Victoria's daughter Imogen, said of the new season: "It’s chaos all the way through, but there’s a good amount of humour and fun sprinkled into it too, so you get the best of both worlds."
