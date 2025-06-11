Although Bird won't be directing this third movie, he is reported to be writing the film so we can expect the usual humour, action and heartfelt storytelling as in The Incredibles and its sequel, Incredibles 2.

Sohn is no stranger to a major motion picture, though, having directed Elemental, the hit 2023 movie which explored some profound themes of identity and diversity through the medium of a romcom between a fire and water element.

He also took charge of 2015's The Good Dinosaur, which told the story of a young dinosaur who goes on a journey to return home alongside a mischievous caveboy.

Peter Sohn. Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Sohn has also worked on various Pixar films throughout his career including Finding Nemo, Ratatouille, WALL-E and the previous two Incredibles films in different roles, including voice acting.

In fact, Bird himself has been a mentor to Sohn with Sohn having worked on every animated film of Bird's up until this year's Ray Gunn. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sohn was "specifically chosen to carry The Incredibles torch by Bird and Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter".

As for what Incredibles 3 will be about, we don't yet know but the first film – which was released back in 2004 – followed the family of superheroes as they attempted to conceal their powers from the government but were confronted by a fan-turned-villain, who wanted to take the family down.

Released some time later, Incredibles 2 landed on the big screen in 2018 with Helen (Holly Hunter) taking centre stage as the superhero tasked with winning the public over. The film saw Bob (Craig T Nelson) take on a stay-at-home dad role but eventually, the family came together to take down the villain.

The film left off on order being restored as the "supers" regained their legal status and they could finally stop living in secret. Of course, things left off on a suitably action-packed note as the family donned their masks once more when they spot a nearby police chase, so we can likely anticipate another major villain on the horizon in this third instalment.

Disney officially announced a third film at the D23 Expo event in August 2024 but as of now, plot and cast details remain thin on the ground.

The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus.

