Incredibles 3 confirmed at D23 Expo with director Brad Bird returning
The Parr family are back in action.
Pixar has announced Incredibles 3 at fan convention D23, confirming that the franchise's original director Brad Bird is leading development on the project.
No release date or plot details were revealed for the project, but it stands to reason that the story will once again follow the Parr family – Bob (Mr Incredible), Helen (Elastigirl) and their children Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack.
The Incredibles franchise kicked off back in 2004 and continued with a belated 2018 sequel, which dominated at the box office with a $1.2 billion worldwide gross. Bird wrote and directed both films, making him a safe pair of hands.
More to follow.
