The Incredibles franchise kicked off back in 2004 and continued with a belated 2018 sequel, which dominated at the box office with a $1.2 billion worldwide gross. Bird wrote and directed both films, making him a safe pair of hands.

More to follow.

The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

More like this

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.