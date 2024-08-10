Dream Productions is, as the name suggests, the part of Riley's head where her nightly dreams are conjured up, with the larger-than-life characters tasked with processing her most complex thoughts.

A trailer debuted at D23, announcing a release window of 2025.

Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Peter Docter said: "I just want to start by thanking all of you for going to theatres and making Inside Out 2 the number one animated film of all time. We are so proud that this film has connected with so many people.

"And if you love the film as much as we do, I've got some great news: emotions will be in the air for a little while as we are excited to announce a brand new Disney Plus series, inspired by the world of Inside Out, called Dream Productions."

He continued: "It's a series we've been working on for a little while and it's set between Inside Out 1 and 2, so think of it as an in-between-quel. It's a show set in the studio where Riley's dreams are made every night, on time and on budget."

Inside Out 2 recently dropped in cinemas, shooting to more than a billion dollars at the global box office, securing a much-needed win for Pixar after the box office underperformance of both Lightyear and Elemental.

Dream Productions will be Pixar's second animated series for Disney Plus, following this year's sports comedy-drama Win or Lose, which features the voices of Will Forte (Bodkin) and Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel).

Inside Out is available to stream on Disney Plus. Inside Out 2 is in cinemas now. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

