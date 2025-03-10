News of the special's development was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter in February 2025, but when can fans expect it to be released and what do we know about it so far?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Punisher special on Disney Plus.

When will The Punisher special be released on Disney Plus?

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher. Netflix/Marvel

We don't yet know exactly when The Punisher special will be released, but we do know that it is coming in 2026, and that it will stream on Disney Plus alongside the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

It seems the two projects will be connected, and we already know that Bernthal will be returning as Frank Castle in the first season of Born Again, which is currently releasing new episodes weekly.

What will The Punisher special on Disney Plus be about?

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney/Marvel/YouTube

We don't yet know much about the plot of the special, but Bernthal did give some hints as to what he and co-writer/director Reinaldo Marcus Green are hoping to achieve.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter: "I care very deeply about Frank, I’m really grateful that I’m getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve.

"We’re giving it our all and we’re trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we’re going to turn our back on the audience - it’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be light, and I think it’s the version that this character deserves and I’m just beyond honoured and grateful that we get the opportunity."

When asked whether the special would be in-keeping with the tone of the Netflix shows Frank appeared in - Daredevil and The Punisher - Bernthal said: "It's going to be dark. Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It’s not going to be easy. I don’t know if that’s the Netflix tone then that’s what it’s going to be."

Finally, Bernthal promised that the special "will not be Punisher-lite" - meaning fans can really get excited for what's in store.

Who will star in The Punisher special on Disney Plus?

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel/Disney+

The only cast member we know is currently attached to The Punisher on Disney Plus is Jon Bernthal, reprising his role as the titular character, otherwise known as Frank Castle. As for the rest of the cast, it's currently hard to say who will star.

The special will likely introduce a host of new characters, but as it is being released alongside Daredevil: Born Again season 2, there is a chance the special could see appearances from the likes of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock or Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, as they both have a history with Frank reaching back to the second season of the original Daredevil show.

There is also a chance that some cast members from the original Punisher series on Netflix, such as Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani or Jason R Moore as Curtis Hoyle, could return - although this seems less likely.

Is there a trailer for The Punisher special on Disney Plus?

There isn't a trailer for The Punisher on Disney Plus yet, as the special is still in the early stages of development, and hasn't yet been filmed.

We will make sure to add the trailer for the special to this article once it is released.

The Punisher special will stream on Disney Plus. Daredevil: Born Again releases new episodes weekly on Tuesdays on Disney Plus.

