The special will adapt the adventures of the comic-book character of the same name, who often appears in more horror-infused stories.

It's long been reported that Marvel was working on a Halloween special for Disney Plus , but we now have official confirmation and a brand-new trailer for the special, Werewolf by Night.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has called the special "fun scary", while director Michael Giacchino has said it "has the right level of scares".

Based on the first trailer, it looks set to be one of the most stylistically different projects we've ever seen from the MCU - and there isn't long left to wait until we get to watch it.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Disney Plus Marvel special Werewolf by Night.

Werewolf by Night release date

Werewolf by Night poster. Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

We now know that Werewolf by Night will debut on Disney Plus on Friday 7th October 2022. It will be a one-off Halloween special, meaning there won't be multiple episodes or instalments.

It is expected to be an hour-long, and will be entirely black and white.

What will Werewolf by Night be about?

Laura Donnelly in Werewolf by Night. Marvel Studios/Disney Plus/YouTube

The official synopsis for Werewolf by Night says: "On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader.

"In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic - a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

When it comes to MCU connections, it's not yet clear how this will fit into the wider universe. However, it's worth noting that the original Werewolf by Night comic book series marked the debut of Moon Knight, before he was spun-off into his own series. Could we see Oscar Isaac making an appearance here? For now, it seems we'll have to wait and see...

Werewolf by Night cast: Who stars in the special?

Michael Giacchino, Laura Donnelly, Gael García Bernal. The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

Gael García Bernal (Coco, Old) will star as Jack Russell AKA Werewolf by Night, while Laura Donnelly (Outlander, The Fall) will play Elsa Bloodstone, a monster hunter and the daughter of Ulysses Bloodstone.

Meanwhile, Harriet Sansom Harris (Licorice Pizza, Desperate Housewives) plays Verusa, a member of the monster hunter group.

Here's a full list of the confirmed cast so far for Werewolf by Night:

Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night

Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone

Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa

Jaycob Maya as TBC

Eugenie Bondurant as TBC

Kirk Thatcher as TBC

When it comes to other characters set to feature in the special, we know from the trailer that it will feature Ulysses Bloodstone, Elsa's father, classic Marvel character Man-Thing and members of the TVA, the organisation first seen in Loki.

The special has been directed by Michael Giacchino, who has previously directed short-films but is best known as a composer, whose scores have been used for many major films including Marvel movies Spider-Man: No Way Home and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Werewolf by Night trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Werewolf by Night, as was first revealed at D23, right here.

Werewolf by Night will be released on 7th October 2022 on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

