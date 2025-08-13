All versions of the film, whether digital or physical, will contain a multitude of exciting behind-the-scenes features to take fans even closer to the mind-blowing stunts Cruise performed for the film.

Additionally, the film will come with three commentary tracks – including, excitingly, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie giving an in-depth guide to the film.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the film at home.

How to watch Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – is it streaming?

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Paramount

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be available for purchase on digital platforms –including Prime Video and Sky Store – from Monday 18th August. It can be pre-ordered on Prime Video.

Fans will then be able to rent the film on digital platforms starting from Monday 15th September.

Following that, physical editions of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning are set to release on Monday 13th October, and can be pre-ordered now.

The film was initially released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 21st May 2025, roughly two years after previous instalment Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. And if you still want to watch it on the big screen, you're not too late – it's still showing in some cinemas, although screenings aren't quite as plentiful as earlier in the summer.

What happens in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning?

Simon Pegg as Benji in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Paramount

Initially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film follows on from 2023's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (Part One). Continuing the storyline, the film follows Cruise's Ethan Hunt as he goes after a rogue AI known as "the Entity".

Throughout the nearly-three-hour runtime, audiences are greeted by several characters - and objects - from Ethan Hunt's past, as call-backs to previous Mission: Impossible movies appear in abundance.

The film takes place across several location – partly set in London, partly in the US, partly at a Cold War-era military base on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean – and more! The characters are working from across the globe to stop the Entity, a figure from Ethan Hunt's past is after him...

Really, though, what happens in The Final Reckoning is that Tom Cruise gets to showcase the culmination of the franchise he's spent nearly 30 years building – and what a blast it is.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer

You can watch the trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning below.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be available to buy on digital from 18th August, to rent from 15th September, and on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD and 4K UHD SteelBook from 13th October.

Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.