Liman won't be returning to direct the second movie and writing duties will fall to Will Beall, who is known for his work on Aquaman, Gangster Squad and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Fans of the remake will also be happy to know that Gyllenhaal will be reprising his starring role as Dalton, the former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer in a rowdy Florida Keys roadhouse.

Conor McGregor as Knox and Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton in Road House. Prime Video

As of now, no further plot or cast details have been revealed, but with Ritchie at its helm, we can anticipate a gripping, action-packed second instalment.

Ritchie has been quite the busy hit maker recently, with the release of his Paramount+ series MobLand, Netflix's Diamond Heist documentary and, more recently, the trailer for his upcoming film Fountain of Youth.

Not only that, but Ritchie is also working on Wife & Dog, which is being written and directed by him, and which already boasts a star-studded cast that includes Rosamund Pike, Benedict Cumberbatch, James Norton and Cosmo Jarvis.

Ritchie is also set to direct Prime Video's Young Sherlock series, which will see Hero Fiennes Tiffin taking on the lead role as Sherlock Holmes.

So, it's safe to say that the filmmaker is working hard across the industry and will undoubtedly pour his prowess into Road House 2.

This Road House sequel is actually the third collaboration between Ritchie and Gyllenhaal, having previously worked together on The Covenant and Black Bear.

While the reasons for Ritchie stepping into the director's chair for Road House 2 haven't yet been confirmed, Liman did previously reveal his discontent for Amazon's treatment of the initial film once it had acquired MGM.

