Gyllenhaal is also joined in the cast by a rather unlikely co-star: Conor McGregor. Of course, the Irishman is already a huge name thanks to his UFC and boxing career and makes his debut film appearance as villain Knox in the new movie.

He's one of many faces you might recognise in the film – read on for full cast list including some extra details about who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Road House cast: All the stars in remake

Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton

Conor McGregor as Knox

Daniela Melchior as Ellie

Jessica Williams as Frankie

Lukas Gage as Billy

Billy Magnussen as Ben Brandt

Darren Barnet as Sam

Austin Post as Carter

Joaquim de Almeida as the Sheriff of Glass Key

Dominique Columbus as Reef

Arturo Castro as Moe

JD Pardo as Dell

Beau Knapp as Vince

Catfish Jean as Clyde

Hannah Love Lanier as a local

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Dalton

Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton in Road House. Laura Radford/Prime Video

Who is Dalton? An ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past who is hired as a bouncer at a Road House in Florida Keys in the hopes of stopping a violent gang.

What else has Jake Gyllenhaal been in? Former teen star Gyllenhaal broke out in movies like City Slickers, October Sky and Donnie Darko, and later moved into blockbusters like The Day After Tomorrow and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and critical darlings like Nightcrawler, Brokeback Mountain, Nocturnal Animals and Source Code.

More recent credits include playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home and roles in Ambulance, Strange World and Guy Ritchie's The Covenant.

Conor McGregor plays Knox

Conor McGregor plays Knox. Prime Video

Who is Knox? A ruthless gun-for-hire who is brought in to do as much damage to the Road House – and Dalton – as possible.

What else has Conor McGregor been in? This is McGregor's first acting role but his career as a Mixed Martial Artist and professional boxer have made him a household name around the world. He is particularly known for his work in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) – at one point ranking as the world's highest-paid athlete and becoming the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously.

Daniela Melchior plays Ellie

Daniela Melchior plays Ellie. Prime Video

Who is Ellie? A local doctor who has an immediate connection with Dalton.

What else has Daniela Melchior been in? Melchior is best known for her roles in The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, while she also did the Portuguese dub for Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Last year, she played the role of Isabel in Fast X.

Jessica Williams plays Frankie

Jessica Williams as Frankie in Road House. Prime Video

Who is Frankie? The owner of the Road House who hires Dalton in a desperate bid to save the establishment from the attacks of violent criminals.

What else has Jessica Williams been in? Williams began her career in comedy and journalism – including serving as a senior correspondent on The Daily Show from 2012 to 2016 and a co-host of the podcast 2 Dope Queens. Other film credits have included The Incredible Jessica James, Booksmart and the Fantastic Beasts films while on the small screen, she had a main role in the second season of the romantic comedy series Love Life and plays Gaby in the Apple TV+ comedy drama Shrinking.

Lukas Gage plays Billy

Lukas Gage as Billy in Road House. Prime Video

Who is Billy? A bartender and bouncer at the Road House who is a fan of Dalton from his UFC days.

What else has Lukas Gage been in? Gage has starred in a variety of high-profile TV shows including Euphoria, The White Lotus, Love, Victor, You and Fargo. Meanwhile film credits include Assassination Nation, How to Blow Up a Pipeline and Down Low.

Billy Magnussen plays Ben Brandt

Billy Magnussen as Ben Brandt in Road House. Prime Video

Who is Ben Brandt? The crime boss who is behind the violent attacks on the Road House.

What else has Billy Magnussen been in? Magnussen has been seen in a number of major films such as Into the Woods, Bridge of Spies, Game Night, Aladdin, The Many Saints of Newark and No Time to Die and has had roles in TV shows such as Get Shorty, Maniac and Made for Love. He will have a starring role in Armando Iannucci's upcoming comedy series The Franchise.

