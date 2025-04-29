The film is based on Hans Keilson's novella, Comedy in a Minor Key, and will be directed by Bird, best known for his work in The Inbetweeners, Friday Night Dinner, and more recently, Everyone Else Burns.

Lisa Owens, who worked with Bird on 2019 film Days of the Bagnold Summer, has written the screenplay.

The synopsis reads: "An ordinary couple offer refuge to a Jewish perfume salesman during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, where the challenge of cohabitating with a stranger unfolds in unexpected ways."

Simon Bird. Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

"We couldn't be more excited to be bringing Pretend I’m Not Here to life with such stellar partners," said producers Cecilia Frugiuele and Olivier Kaempfer. "Combining Simon's striking directorial vision, Lisa's sharply witty and poignant screenplay, Hans Keilson's timeless novel, and our exceptional lead cast with Matthew, Sally and Martin, we have all the ingredients for a truly special film.

"Pretend I'm Not Here offers a surprising take on a well-known period of history, and in doing so allows it to feel fresh and urgent, as well as both entertaining and profound."

Cornerstone's Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder added: "Pretend I'm Not Here is a powerful story for our times that explores the nuances of human connection during times of crisis. With a stellar cast and Simon Bird’s unique vision, we believe this funny and subversive gem will captivate audiences and spark important conversations."

