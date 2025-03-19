Opening with one of the criminals themselves, Lee Wenham, he talks about the opening of the Millennium Dome back in 2000 (now known as The O2 Arena) and how it rather interestingly housed some of the world's most expensive diamonds.

Deciding it was going to be his last job, Lee describes how they planned to get inside the vault, get away and hope to pull off the biggest heist of all time.

But the series also includes contributions from the Flying Squad, who were waiting for Lee and his group to make mistakes.

The series is executive produced by Guy Ritchie and comes from Academy Award and Emmy-winning producers Lightbox Media, and is set to be a "true crime caper", according to its synopsis.

It reads: "It’s summer 2000. A group of South-East London criminals are orchestrating what just might be the most audacious heist of all time.

"Their plan: use a bulldozer to ram-raid the brand new Millennium Dome in broad daylight, steal the world’s second biggest flawless diamond in a haul worth £350 million, and escape by speedboat down the Thames.

"There’s just one tiny problem: the Flying Squad are watching."

The three-parter is told from the point of view of the South East London criminals who attempted the raid, but also the members of the largest Flying Squad operation in history, who foiled their plans.

Ritchie is having quite the moment in the spotlight recently, being one of the executive producers on The Diamond Heist while also bringing us new crime drama MobLand, Wife & Dog and an anticipated second season of The Gentlemen.

It was also revealed last year that Ritchie would be directing a new Sherlock Holmes TV series that is set to star Hero Fiennes Tiffin and will show an origin story of the well-known detective in "an explosive reimagining of this iconic character".

The Diamond Heist will be coming to Netflix on 16th April.

