Initially approaching with an understandable degree of scepticism, Charlotte ultimately joins her brother and his associate (played by Alice & Jack's Domhnall Gleeson) on an adventure that takes them around the world.

Fountain of Youth also stars Eiza González (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Arian Moayed (Succession), Laz Alonso (The Boys), Carmen Ejogo (The Penguin) and Stanley Tucci (Conclave) in what appears to be a villainous role.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ original film here, ahead of its release on Friday 23rd May 2025:

Late last year, Ritchie and his stars opened up about the project in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, with the director explaining that he wanted to take a break from the "comedy-action-gangster genre" that he's best known for.

"At some point, I thought, you have to spread your wings as a writer-director," said the filmmaker, whose recent work includes The Gentlemen and MobLand.

Of his lead characters in Fountain of Youth, Ritchie explained: "They both come from a background of archeological endeavours in terms of finding archeological artefacts, so there's a history there.

"They are estranged, but they find an alibi as to why they need to unify to find this particular treasure."

The director added that Fountain of Youth is "in the vein of Indiana Jones", and that certainly comes through in this action-packed trailer, which whisks viewers around the world to everywhere from Egypt to Liverpool.

Portman told EW: "I'd never been to Cairo or Vienna before and was blown away by both cities — some of the most special places I've ever been.

"We also had a crazy chase sequence we shot in Liverpool, which was some really wild car work, and an incredible sunken ship sequence we shot on stage in London. It was always an epic day with wild stunts and scenarios to tackle."

Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 23rd May 2025.

