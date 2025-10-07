Yellowstone favourite re-teams with Taylor Sheridan, joining huge stars in returning drama series
Yellowstone's Ryan star Ian Bohen will be appearing in Lioness season 3.
As Taylor Sheridan continues to dominate Paramount Plus's programming with his suite of hit shows, one fan-favourite actor is jumping from one of his beloved series to another.
Ian Bohen, known for playing Ryan in all five seasons of Yellowstone, will now be appearing the third season of Lioness, which has just been renewed almost a year after season 2 debuted.
According to Variety, Bohen will be playing Grady, described as a "by-the-book Delta Force operator and primary K9 handler, skilled in battlefield tactics".
In actuality, this will be Bohen's fourth collaboration with Sheridan, after appearing in his other projects Wind River and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.
Bohen joins quite the starry cast, which also includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett and more.
Lioness follows Saldaña's Joe, the leader of a CIA team of female operatives who go on undercover missions as part of the War on Terror.
Yellowstone has now come to an end, but the show's different characters and storylines will be continuing in a number of different spin-offs, as other shows tied to the mainline series also look back to the past of the Dutton ranch.
The shows also continue to attract major A-list talent, with the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Ed Harris set to star in future series.
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.