According to Variety, Bohen will be playing Grady, described as a "by-the-book Delta Force operator and primary K9 handler, skilled in battlefield tactics".

In actuality, this will be Bohen's fourth collaboration with Sheridan, after appearing in his other projects Wind River and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade and Zoe Saldana as Joe in Lioness. Ryan Green/Paramount+

Bohen joins quite the starry cast, which also includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett and more.

Lioness follows Saldaña's Joe, the leader of a CIA team of female operatives who go on undercover missions as part of the War on Terror.

Yellowstone has now come to an end, but the show's different characters and storylines will be continuing in a number of different spin-offs, as other shows tied to the mainline series also look back to the past of the Dutton ranch.

The shows also continue to attract major A-list talent, with the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Ed Harris set to star in future series.

