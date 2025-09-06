The show was greenlit in 2023 and boasts a star-studded cast with Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead role.

Now, as reported by Deadline, the latest addition to The Madison is film and TV star Kurt Russell.

Kurt Russell in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

Russell, perhaps best known for roles in Escape from New York, The Thing, and Quentin Tarantino flicks The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, joins the cast fresh off the back of playing Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Although Russell is confirmed as part of The Madison's cast, his role is yet to be determined.

Russell and Pfeiffer join the previously announced cast of Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Kevin Zegers.

Like with previous entries in the Yellowstone universe, The Madison is created and written by the show's original creator Taylor Sheridan.

The series is being executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Pfeiffer, Russell and Keith Cox.

It is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, and began filming in Montana in September 2024, only a few months before the conclusion of 1923 in February of this year.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed airing date for The Madison.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+.

