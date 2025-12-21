*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown season 4.*

With the fourth season of Mayor of Kingstown having now wrapped up, thoughts will naturally turn to the show's future and what we can be expecting.

Jeremy Renner once again fronted another exciting instalment of the Paramount Plus drama, with this past fourth season continuing to bring the action and pulling off some unexpected twists in the process.

One of the final episodes of the season delivered a shocking character death in the form of Tracy McLusky (Nishi Munshi). After the unfortunate demise of the character, Munshi told TV Insider: "Oh, I absolutely knew I was in danger. Tracy being Tracy, it’s like trying to be in two places at once. You’re torn. So at that time, I think I thought to myself, 'Well, what would Kyle want me to do when it’s for the best interest of our child?' Oh, yeah. But I was just like, 'I gotta be here for my husband.'"

Seeing as Mayor of Kingstown has gone from strength to strength since it first started airing, it's natural that the series will continue going but will we be getting a fifth season? And just when could it potentially be coming to our screens? Read on to find out.

Will there be a Mayor of Kingstown season 5?

Clayton Cardenas as Torres and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

As of now, Paramount Plus haven't officially confirmed if there will be a fifth season of Mayor of Kingstown but we can imagine that now season 4 has wrapped up, we'll be getting that news any time now.

Series co-creator Hugh Dillon previously revealed (via ScreenRant) that fellow series co-creator Taylor Sheridan has plans for several more seasons of Mayor of Kingstown.

He said: "When we first mapped it out, he's the king at knowing where it ends. I like intros, and I like explosive intros. [Chuckles] And he has an ending for it in season 7. Whether it goes that far or that's where we get [who knows], but he has an ending and everyone knows about it, the broad strokes.

"And when you talk to him, he will tell you in detail. So, our goal is to get to that season 7, because that's as far as we can get, because that's where he's always had it."

When could a potential Mayor of Kingstown season 5 be released?

Seeing as Mayor of Kingstown has stuck to a pretty regular yearly release since its initial premiere back in 2021, we can expect that if season 5 were to be given the green light, that it could be landing on our screens in late 2026.

As the series hasn't been officially announced yet, you'll have to watch this space for more details as and when we know them!

Who could return for a potential Mayor of Kingstown season 5?

Lennie James as Frank Moses in Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

It wouldn't be a series of Mayor of Kingstown without Jeremy Renner so we'd certainly expect the actor to return to helm the drama.

The fourth season saw Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti and Niko Nicotera join the cast but we definitely know that we won't be seeing anymore of Tracy McLusky (Nishi Munshi) after she was killed off in season 4.

The main cast that we'd expect to return for season 5 are as follows.

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky

Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington

Derek Webster as Stevie

Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer

Is there a trailer for a potential Mayor of Kingstown season 5?

Not yet! Seeing as Mayor of Kingstown is yet to be officially announced by Paramount Plus, there's no trailer for the fifth season just yet.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

