A new trailer has been unveiled for Margo's Got Money Troubles, the Apple TV series based on the novels of the same name by Rufi Thorpe.

The trailer sees Elle Fanning's Margo telling her baby that they are on the "precipice of greatness", but struggling as she remembers the opportunities she gave up to raise her child, who she had with her professor in an affair.

In order to make money to provide for them both, she turns to producing content for OnlyFans, and is helped on her journey by her former pro wrestler father, played by Nick Offerman, and her roommate Susie, played by Thaddea Graham.

She is also seen getting advice from her mother, an ex-Hooters waitress played by Michelle Pfeiffer, and a lawyer played by Nicole Kidman.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The eight-episode series comes from A24, and has been created by David E Kelley, who was behind another Apple TV series, Presumed Innocent.

The first three episodes of the comedic family drama series are set to premiere on Wednesday 15 April, with new episodes being released weekly on Wednesdays until the finale comes out on Wednesday 20 May.

The all-star cast also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

Margo's Got Money Troubles is one of a number of original series coming to Apple TV over the next few months, in a list that also includes Imperfect Women, Widow's Bay, Unconditional, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, Lucky and a new adaptation of Cape Fear.

Meanwhile, new seasons of returning series that are on the way include Your Friends & Neighbours, Criminal Record, Sugar and Ted Lasso.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles will premiere on Apple TV on 15 April 2026 – you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Apple TV now.

