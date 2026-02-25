Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has seemingly let slip the release window for the much-anticipated fourth season – and it's now mere months away.

The brand new episodes of the long-dormant sports comedy see title character Ted (Jason Sudeikis) return to AFC Richmond, only this time to help the women's team out of their slump.

Waddingham is reprising her role as club owner Rebecca Welton, telling Deadline at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026 that the influx of new characters creates a "whole different" dynamic for the show.

"I can't wait for everyone to see what they've come up with," she continued.

Intriguingly, Waddingham also suggested that Ted Lasso season 4 would be premiering in August of this year, following Apple TV's earlier (and vaguer) promise of a summer launch date.

She proceeded to wonder: "Am I allowed to say August? What if I'm wrong? I think it's August."

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham star in Ted Lasso season 4. Apple TV

Apple TV is yet to confirm Waddingham's comments, so take them with a pinch of salt for the time being.

New additions to the Ted Lasso family in season 4 include Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Faye Marsay (Andor), Abbie Hern (My Lady Jane) and Grant Feely (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Meanwhile, alongside Sudeikis and Waddingham, a number of original Ted Lasso stars are reprising their roles, such as Juno Temple (Keeley), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie).

For Waddingham, the decision to come back for the belated follow-up was a no-brainer.

"I'd do it until I'm walking on a Zimmer frame when I'm 80," she said, voicing her support for an as-yet-unconfirmed fifth season. "I love it. I love Rebecca Welton, my character, and the writing is so magnificent."

Waddingham added: "Jason Sudeikis and the writers' room, it's like a finely tuned machine. And the life lessons that you realise that they're just tipping in here and there, it's brilliant."

In addition to her Ted Lasso return, the actor has also been working on Sir Paul McCartney-produced animated film High in the Clouds and Prime Video action series Ride or Die, co-starring Octavia Spencer (Ma) and Bill Nighy (Shelter).

Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV. Season 4 is coming soon.

