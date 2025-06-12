The first season was based on Scott Turow's book of the same name and finished out its story within the eight episodes.

It also changed the ending, meaning a straight adaptation of Turow's follow-up book, 2010's Innocent, might have been more tricky.

In the end, the streamer has decided to go in a completely different direction. While Gyllenhaal will act as an executive producer on the episodes, he will not be returning on the other side of the camera to play his character Rusty, with the show instead adopting an anthology format, and telling an entirely new legal story.

But who is set to star in the new run, what will it be about and when can fans expect it to be released on Apple TV+? Read on for everything we know about Presumed Innocent season 2.

When could Presumed Innocent season 2 be released?

Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed Innocent. Apple TV+

We don't yet know when Presumed Innocent season 2 will be released. As of June 2025, the new season is just starting to fill out its new cast, with Rachel Brosnahan having been announced as the lead.

Given this, we'd imagine that it's gearing up to go into production sometime in the next couple of months and, as such, it seems likely that the new episodes will be released at some point in 2026.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any further information.

What will Presumed Innocent season 2 be about?

O-T Fagbenle in Presumed Innocent. Apple TV+

It hasn't yet been officially confirmed what Presumed Innocent season 2 will be about, but we do know the show will be taking on an anthology format, telling a different legal story rather than following up with Jake Gyllenhaal's Rusty.

Deadline has reported that rather than continuing with more stories from other novels by Scott Turow, the author of Presumed Innocent, the new season will be based on Jo Murray's new legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder, which has not even been released yet.

Dissection of a Murder will be released in spring 2026, and follows defence lawyer Leila Reynolds, who takes on a case in which her own husband is the prosecutor.

The official synopsis for the book says: "A dead judge. A silent defendant. And a courtroom full of liars. When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge.

"This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her.

"To make things worse, he’s refusing to talk. How is she supposed to prove herself on what appears to be an unwinnable case? Losing is not an option. She must find the most persuasive argument. Trials aren’t won by convincing judges or fellow barristers – they’re all about convincing a jury."

"Suddenly, Leila finds herself fighting not only to keep Jack out of prison, but also to keep her own secrets buried. It’s true what they say – there are two sides to every story. Guilty or not guilty? You decide..."

Who will star in Presumed Innocent season 2?

Rachel Brosnahan. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Only one actor has so far been confirmed for Presumed Innocent season 2 - Rachel Brosnahan.

According to Variety, the Superman star will be taking on the central role of Leila, filling the shoes of Jake Gyllenhaal after he led season 1.

As for other actors appearing in the series, while we're not expecting the likes of Gyllenhaal or Ruth Negga to return, there have been reports that initial ideas for the season saw a couple of characters from season 1 carrying over, as is the case with The White Lotus.

Stars who could potentially return in this sort of format could include Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Nana Mensah or Elizabeth Marvel.

One actor who has already ruled themself out is Peter Sarsgaard, who told IndieWire that he was "not interested" in reprising his role as Tommy Molto.

He said: "I’m not really that interested in sequels. I think I’ve only ever done one season of anything… I think I’m a one-season person. I tell my kids this sometimes, maybe I’ve done 90 [or] 100 different things over the years between movies, TV shows and plays. I say, 'I’m very good at saying hello and saying goodbye.'

"There’s a very valuable thing in saying goodbye, because then you have to look for another source of inspiration and then you change. I get asked all the time: Did I gain weight? Lose weight? Grow a beard? All of that. I’m sort of just doing all of that all the time. If I were playing something over and over again, I would have to keep coming back to the same territory.

"I’ve actually found that acting has been really valuable in terms of just being a person, and I think part of it is that I’ve had all of these really interesting experiences not just playing different characters but collaborating with different people."

Is there a trailer for Presumed Innocent season 2?

As Presumed Innocent has yet to start filming season 2, there isn't a trailer available at this point.

However, we will make sure to add one in here once it becomes available, and for now you can rewatch the season 1 trailer here.

Presumed Innocent season 1 is available to stream in full on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

