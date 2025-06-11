As of now, Apple TV+ has not unveiled an official synopsis for the second season but it is set to be based on the upcoming novel Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray.

Looking at the synopsis for the book, however, does offer up some indication of Leila's character and the case that's to await the new lead.

It reads: "When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her.

"To make things worse, he’s refusing to talk. How is she supposed to prove herself on what appears to be an unwinnable case?"

It continues: "Losing is not an option. She must find the most persuasive argument. Trials aren’t won by convincing judges or fellow barristers – they’re all about convincing a jury. Suddenly, Leila finds herself fighting not only to keep Jack out of prison, but also to keep her own secrets buried.

"It’s true what they say – there are two sides to every story. Guilty or not guilty? You decide."

The first season was based on a novel of the same name by Scott Turrow, and was developed for TV by David E Kelley. Season 2 is also set to be executive produced by Brosnahan, as well as season 1 lead Gyllenhaal.

The new lead role will be Brosnahan's first starring one since the end of Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel back in 2023, and comes ahead of her turn as Lois Lane in James Gunn's new Superman film.

It's safe to say that many are very intrigued by the new season of Presumed Innocent, with season 1 keeping viewers gripped across its eight episodes.

When it was renewed for season 2 in July 2024, it came as little surprise to fans who were hooked by the premise of Gyllenhaal's prosecutor character, Rusty Sabich, becoming the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

The Presumed Innocent finale saw plenty more twists and turns come to the fore, ultimately wrapping up the case with some further surprises. So, naturally, many were left wondering what the future of the series would look like and whether it would continue in an anthology vein, rather than focusing on Rusty once again.

Now, with some further clarity on the direction of the series, it'll be no time at all before further casting and plot are revealed.

