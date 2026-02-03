A first-look trailer has been unveiled by Apple TV for its upcoming series Lucky, which is fronted by The Queen's Gambit and Peaky Blinders star Anya Taylor-Joy, with the release date also being confirmed.

atoms.adSlot.adLabel

The trailer introduces us to Taylor-Joy's titular character, a con artist who is forced to go on the run when a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways.

It also shows us some of the series' frenetic action, as Lucky is chased by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss.

As the trailer, which you can watch below, reveals, the series will premiere on Wednesday 15th July 2026. While the first two episodes will be dropped on this date, after the small screen premiere, one episode will be released per week until 19th August.

atoms.consentPlaceholder.headingText atoms.consentPlaceholder.consentOrPay.bodyText atoms.consentPlaceholder.consentOrPay.buttonText

Alongside Taylor-Joy, Lucky also stars Annette Bening (Apples Never Fall), Timothy Olyphant (Alien: Earth), Aunjanue Ellis Taylor (Nickel Boys), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Clifton Collins Jr (The Last Frontier) and William Fichtner (Beef), and is based on novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley.

The series comes from co-showrunners Jonathan Tropper (Your Friends and Neighbours) and Cassie Pappas (Silo), and is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

Taylor-Joy previously teamed up with Apple TV for 2025 film The Gorge, but hasn't starred in a TV series since the end of Peaky Blinders back in 2022.

atoms.consentPlaceholder.headingText atoms.consentPlaceholder.consentOrPay.bodyText atoms.consentPlaceholder.consentOrPay.buttonText

Her other recent projects have included Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Super Mario Bros Movie and Dune: Part Two, the latter two of which are also getting sequels which she will be starring in later this year.

The trailer and release date for Lucky were both unveiled at the Apple TV 2026 Press Day, which took place on Tuesday 3rd February and saw the stars and creators of the forthcoming show take to the stage.

Lucky will premiere on Wednesday 15th July on Apple TV - sign up now with a 7-day free trial.

Add Lucky to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

atoms.adSlot.adLabel

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.