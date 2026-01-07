When it first arrived in April 2023, A24 Netflix series Beef blew viewers away, with its fascinating themes, impressive visuals and masterful blend of drama and comedy.

Ad

Now, finally, after three years of waiting, a release date has been confirmed for the show's second season – and there isn't too much longer to wait.

Beef season 2 will officially arrive on Netflix on Thursday 16th April 2026. It will see creator Lee Sung Jin back at the helm, but as the series is taking on an anthology format, the cast will be entirely new.

Starring in season 2 will be Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, while supporting roles will be played by Seoyeon Jang, Youn Yuh-jung, Song Kang-Ho, William Fichtner and Mikaela Hoover.

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Cindy Ord via Getty Images

The synopsis for Beef season 2 says: "A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favours and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner."

The first season of Beef starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong alongside Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe and Patti Yasutake, and followed the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers, Danny Cho and Amy Lau.

While Cho was a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, Lau was a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life, and their feud led to both of their lives unravelling as it rapidly increased in stakes.

Watch trailer

The first season went on to win a host of awards, including five Emmys, three Creative Arts Emmys and three Golden Globes. It was also nominated for the BAFTA for Best International Programme.

Beef season 2 will launch on Netflix on 16th April 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

Add Beef to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.