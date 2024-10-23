According to the official season 2 synopsis: "A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favours and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner."

Of course, the new Beef leads have been confirmed and consist of Oscar Isaac (Dune), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Charles Melton (May December), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla). The confirmed casting comes after it had previously been rumoured that Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal were in the running to be one of the couples.

Well now we have our leads, scroll on for everything we know so far about the cast of Beef season 2.

Beef season 2 cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix comedy

So far, only the leads of Beef season 2 have been confirmed, so scroll on for everything we know about them so far, as well as where you may have seen the actors previously.

Oscar Isaac

Carey Mulligan

Charles Melton

Cailee Spaeny

Youn Yuh-jung

Oscar Isaac. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Who is Oscar Isaac playing in Beef season 2? As of now, Isaac's role in Beef season 2 has not been confirmed. However, we can glean from the synopsis that he could be playing the role of the boss who's seen having an "alarming" fight with his wife.

What else has Oscar Isaac been in? Isaac is known for his roles in Ex Machina, Inside Llewyn Davis, X-Men: Apocalypse, the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Dune. In terms of TV, Isaac has starred in Scenes From A Marriage, Marvel's Moon Knight and Show Me a Hero.

Carey Mulligan. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Carey Mulligan playing in Beef season 2? Mulligan's role in Beef season 2 has not been confirmed. However, we can glean from the synopsis that she could be playing the role of Isaac's on-screen wife, who are seen having an aggressive argument that leads to wider implications.

What else has Carey Mulligan been in? Mulligan also starred in Inside Llewyn Davis, meaning Beef season 2 will be a reunion of sorts with her and Isaac. She is best known for her roles in Suffragette, She Said, The Great Gatsby, Promising Young Woman and Maestro.

Charles Melton

Charles Melton. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Who is Charles Melton playing in Beef season 2? While Melton's role in Beef season 2 has not been confirmed, we can assume that he will be one half of the "young couple" that witnesses a fight between his boss and wife.

What else has Charles Melton been in? Best known for his role as Reggie Mantle in Riverdale, Melton has gone on to star alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman in May December, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He has also starred in American Horror Stories, Poker Face and History of the World, Part II.

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moco Museum

Who is Cailee Spaeny playing in Beef season 2? Spaeny's Beef season 2 role hasn't been confirmed, but we can assume she'll be playing the role of Melton's girlfriend who, together, witness a fight boiling over between their boss and his wife.

What else has Cailee Spaeny been in? Spaeny has more recently been seen in the lead role of Priscilla, Alien: Romulus and Alex Garland's Civil War. She has also starred in Mare of Easttown, Pacific Rim Uprising and The First Lady.

Youn Yuh-jung

Youn Yuh-jung. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Who is Youn Yuh-jung playing in Beef season 2? Aside from the four leads, Yuh-jung is the first additional cast member to be announced for Beef season 2 and she is set to play the role of a Korean business owner who runs an elitist country club, according to Deadline.

What else has Youn Yuh-jung been in? Known for various roles in film and TV over the course of her five decade-long career, Yuh-jung is perhaps best known for her role in 2020's Minari which earned her an Oscar and was her Hollywood debut. She currently stars in Apple TV+'s Pachinko and has also starred in Woman of Fire, The Housemaid and is set to star in The Wedding Banquet.

