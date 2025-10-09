The Last Frontier trailer (below) teased breathtaking action sequences, which should come as no surprise with Avengers stunt coordinator and Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave involved as both executive producer and director.

"Within the community, Sam is a legend," said Jason Clarke, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

Clarke has a mutual connection with Hargrave in the form of Thor and Extraction's Hemsworth, and even revealed a friendly rivalry with the fellow Aussie actor when it came to their action credentials.

"I've known Chris for many years, and I certainly didn't want to be outshone by him," joked Clarke. "I wanted to send a message that I might be in my 50s but this old dog can still throw it down too."

At 56 years old, Clarke is 14 years older than Hemsworth, but remains an accomplished action star in his own right, with credits including Zero Dark Thirty, White House Down, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Terminator Genisys.

"There's just something about those challenges," continued Clarke, voicing his support for the recently confirmed Stunt Design category at the Oscars, "when you see the execution and the work that goes into it".

He explained: "You started to feel it a few years ago, because stunt guys would shoot the rehearsals on their iPhones to show the director or the studio – and their camera work was extraordinary! And it's really reaching its culmination [now]."

In the case of The Last Frontier, the stunt work not only provide exhilarating entertainment, but serve to "reaffirm" Frank as a character, with Clarke expecting viewers to sympathise with the Marshal's physical exhaustion.

Filming the series wasn't without it's difficulties, either.

Clarke added: "Shooting in the outdoors is, like... you've really got to let go and accept what happens. You've got to be able to change and adapt very quickly. You've got to be ready to get your take on the first or the second take because everyone's hurting [in the freezing cold weather]."

This includes the animal cast members, with Clarke admitting to feeling "a bit of fear" over riding a horse in the snow, with the extreme conditions being a world away from his past experiences.

"There's all kinds of things that can happen if you don’t stay on top of it," he concluded.

The Last Frontier also stars Haley Bennett (Till), Dominic Cooper (The Gold), Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage) and Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets).

The Last Frontier premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 10th October 2025.

