Not only did the series bring some crucial story arcs to a head, but it also set up a new premise for season 2, while further exploring new facets of the xenomorph and the other alien creatures.

But will we ever actually get to see the second season that the finale appears to be teeing up, or will we be left with many more questions than answers?

Read on for everything you need to know about Alien: Earth season 2.

Will there be an Alien: Earth season 2?

Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier in Alien: Earth FX/Disney+

Alien: Earth hasn't yet been renewed for a second season, but it's certainly creator Noah Hawley's intention for the series to continue.

Speaking with Variety ahead of the show's debut, Hawley said: "Season 1 is the proof of concept. And if it works commercially, then season 2 is about building a model upon which we can envision making a season 3, 4, 5."

He added that it is "designed to be a recurring series", but that he doesn't "know how many seasons that would be".

"I believe that endings are what give a story meaning, so I have a sense of where I’m going with it," he said.

He also told the publication that he hoped to move the production away from its filming location for season 1 in Bangkok, saying he hopes to have conversations "about the best route forward in producing the show".

Speaking with the Radio Times Writers' Room, Hawley also revealed how far in advance he has mapped out the story.

He said: "I mean, you know, there's journey and there's destination, right? And I think in order to understand what the story means, I have to know where it's going.

"That doesn't mean I got to go up every stair now, but I know what the fifth floor is or the sixth floor is right? So, you know, it's the same process in writing a novel, it's like, 'I don't want to outline it. Once I outline it, I take all the discovery, the mystery out of it. I want to know just enough.'"

Whether the show gets renewed will no doubt depend on the viewing figures for season 1, so we should get an update in due course. We will keep this page updated as and when we get any updates.

When would Alien: Earth season 2 be released?

Alex Lawther as Joe/Hermit in Alien: Earth Disney+

It's hard to say exactly when a second season of Alien: Earth would be released, given that the show has not yet been officially renewed.

The first season took a long time to arrive, having first been confirmed in 2020. However, there were multiple delays outside of the production's control, including the Covid pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

We would hope that a second season could arrive much quicker than five years, and it seems Noah Hawley is thinking the same.

He told the Evolution of Horror podcast: "The question becomes: how streamlined can we make the process so that you're not waiting for three, or four, or five years for more?"

It's notable that Hawley didn't say "two years", as that does seem like the sort of timeframe we may have to wait for. If that turns out to be the case, a 2027 release date may be likely.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any news.

What would Alien: Earth season 2 be about?

Sydney Chandler as Wendy in Alien: Earth Patrick Brown/FX

We don't yet know what would happen in an Alien: Earth season 2, but we would imagine it would pick up right where season 1 left off, with Wendy and the Lost Boys having taken control of Prodigy's Neverland research island.

At the end of season 1, they were keeping Boy Kavalier, Kirsch, Dame Sylvia, Atom Eins and Morrow as their prisoners, and Wendy had the xenomorphs at her beck and call, keeping them in check. However, we're not certain how long that latter relationship will last.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah Hawley said: "An Alien movie is a two-hour survival story, and a television show has to be an ongoing series. You have to use the monsters in a different way.

"You certainly want to use them in the classic way, but you also have to figure out how to sustain having monsters in your show when the reality is they would kill everyone, or that you would kill them — and then that would be it. Bringing in other creatures allowed me to take the pressure off the xenomorphs to fill that void.

"There’s also this idea of the hubris of people — that classic Jurassic Park thing of 'just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.' And the naiveté of children, as well.

"There’s a romanticism that can happen in kids. She wants to believe that it’s not these creatures’ fault, that they didn’t ask to come here, and we shouldn’t experiment on them the way that she’s being experimented on. You can understand the rationale. But it doesn’t make it safe to make friends with one.

"One of the big question marks was if fans were going to go with this idea. I don’t want her to have [a xenomorph as a] pet. But if it seems like an alliance has been struck, what are the interesting possibilities that we can pull out of that? And because this is a horror story, we have to assume that, ultimately, I wouldn’t bet on this working out."

Given this, we'd imagine that Wendy's new "rule" over Neverland and alliance with the xenomorphs could easily come crashing down on her, perhaps sooner, rather than later.

In fact, we could imagine her having to form a pact and work together with Boy Kavalier and the other synths and Prodigy staff to stop the aliens, including the eye-inhabited Arthur who's still out there – but for now, we'll have to wait and see.

Who would return to star in Alien: Earth season 2?

Alien: Earth. FX

If Alien: Earth were to return for a second season, we would expect most of the surviving characters to be back, meaning Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin and more would likely return.

In contrast, Kit Young's Tootles/Isaac and Diêm Camille's Siberian seem like less likely returnees, given their characters' fates.

David Rysdahl's Arthur also bit the dust, but at the end of the season was inhabited by the alien eye creature – so it seems like he will be back in a new form.

Here's a list of the actors and characters we would expect to see back for Alien: Earth season 2:

Sydney Chandler as Wendy

Alex Lawther as Joe Hermit

Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia

Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier

Babou Ceesay as Morrow

Adarsh Gourav as Slightly

Erana James as Curly

Lily Newmark as Nibs

Jonathan Ajayi as Smee

David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia

Moe Bar-El as Rashidi

Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani

Is there a trailer for Alien: Earth season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Alien: Earth season 2, and certainly won't be for some time given that the show hasn't yet been renewed. However, if it is and we do get some new footage, we will make sure to add it in to this article here.

In the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right now.

