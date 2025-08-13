Star Sydney Chandler, who plays Wendy, the oldest child and the first 'hybrid', recently opened up to RadioTimes.com about the series centring on children, saying: "Kids are, like, the most human, the most innocent, the most raw and real entity of humanity.

"And so to throw that into the world of Alien, where you're dealing with not only aliens, but questions of morality, questions of consciousness, especially in this one, innocence lost, 'Who are you?', identity - to bring children into that, it adds a very eerie and powerful factor to it, and it's really, really fun to play."

How to watch Alien: Earth in the UK

UK viewers can watch Alien: Earth on Disney+. If you're looking for specific episode release dates, you can check out our weekly release schedule.

You'll need a Disney+ subscription, which starts from £4.99 per month. However, if you're lucky, you might be able to find a good offer or a free trial.

In the US, the series is airing on FX and FX on Hulu. However, for the rest of the world, it's Disney+.

The good news is that the rest of the Alien films are also available to watch on Disney+ too - so, while you're there, it's worth catching up.

What is the plot of Alien: Earth?

The official synopsis from Disney Plus reads: "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.

"Alien: Earth is set in 2120 when five corporations - Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold - wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow."

Alien: Earth trailer

You can check out the trailer for Alien: Earth below:

New episodes of Alien: Earth will be released every Wednesday on Disney+. You can sign up to Disney+ for £4.99 a month or £89.90 a year now.

