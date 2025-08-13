The most central of these hybrids, Wendy, is played by Sydney Chandler, who spoke with Radio Times exclusively alongside her Alien: Earth co-star Alex Lawther.

When asked why the storyline of children in adult, synthetic bodies marries well with the Alien franchise, Chandler said that the creator of the show, Noah Hawley, had touched on it the day prior.

She then expanded: "Kids are, like, the most human, the most innocent, the most raw and real entity of humanity.

"And so to throw that into the world of Alien, where you're dealing with not only aliens, but questions of morality, questions of consciousness, especially in this one, innocence lost, 'Who are you?', identity - to bring children into that, it adds a very eerie and powerful factor to it, and it's really, really fun to play."

Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Kit Young as Tootles, Erana James as Curly and Lily Newmark as Nibs in Alien: Earth. FX

When asked how she then approached playing a child in an adult body, she said "I have no idea!", laughing.

"I really honestly relied on base instinct of what a child feels like to me and working with the rest of the cast," she continued.

"I found Wendy every day when I would work off of Tim's [Timothy Olyphant's] Kirsch, or your [Lawther's] Joe - I got more colours and pieces of who I was playing.

"And I didn't think about playing a child. I just played the truth of her on the page, just a human, whereas everyone else is telling her she's everything but."

Lawther plays Wendy's human brother, known as Hermit, while the rest of the hybrids are played by Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Erana James and Lily Newmark.

Alien: Earth will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday 13th August, with the first two episodes available to stream. A new episode will premiere each following Wednesday. You can sign up to Disney+ for £4.99 a month or £89.90 a year now.

