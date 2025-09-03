The fifth episode of the show's first season, titled In Space, No One... plays more like a classic instalment of the Alien franchise than what fans have come to expect from the TV show, not least because it is set on a spaceship.

The episode takes us back to before the crash of the Maginot, exploring how the outbreak occurred, what carnage ensued, and how Babou Ceesay's Morrow factored into it all.

Predominantly, the series has been focusing on the character of Wendy, played by Sugar's Sydney Chandler. She is the world's first hybrid, a human child's consciousness in a synthetic adult body.

While the series largely does away with some of the franchise's canon established in Prometheus and charts its own course, it has still been critically acclaimed, and been a smash hit in terms of viewership.

According to Variety, the first episode of the series attracted more than 9 million views across Disney Plus and Hulu in just six days.

If you can't get enough of the ambitious new drama, which comes from Fargo writer Noah Hawley, here's everything you need to know about when new episodes of Alien: Earth are out on Disney Plus.

When is Alien: Earth episode 6 released on Disney+?

Alien: Earth episode 6 will be released on Tuesday 9th September in the US and Wednesday 10th September in the UK.

The episode is titled The Fly and is written by series creator Noah Hawley along with Lisa Long. It has been directed by Ugla Hauksdóttir, who also helmed the fourth instalment.

Alien: Earth release schedule – When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Alien: Earth are released every Wednesday in the UK.

You can find the full UK release schedule for Alien Earth below.

Alien: Earth episode 1 – Neverland – Wednesday 13th August 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 2 – Mr October – Wednesday 13th August 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 3 – Metamorphosis – Wednesday 20th August 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 4 – Observation – Wednesday 27th August 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 5 – In Space, No One... – Wednesday 3rd September 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 6 – The Fly – Wednesday 10th September 2025

Alien: Earth episode 7 – Emergence – Wednesday 17th September 2025

Alien: Earth episode 8 – The Real Monsters – Wednesday 24th September 2025

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh in Alien: Earth. Patrick Brown/FX

In the US, the rollout is just one day ahead – that release schedule is as follows:

Alien: Earth episode 1 – Neverland – 12th August 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 2 – Mr October – 12th August 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 3 – Metamorphosis – 19th August 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 4 – Observation – 26th August 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 5 – In Space, No One... – 2nd September 2025 (out now)

Alien: Earth episode 6 – The Fly – 9th September 2025

Alien: Earth episode 7 – Emergence – 16th September 2025

Alien: Earth episode 8 – The Real Monsters – 23rd September 2025

New episodes of Alien: Earth will be available to stream on Disney+ every Wednesday.

