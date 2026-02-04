As part of a slew of announcements to coincide with Apple TV's 2026 Press Day, the release date has been confirmed for the streamer's highly anticipated new take on Cape Fear.

The 10-part series, which has been inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, will debut on Friday 5th June 2026.

The first two episodes will be released at once, while the following instalments will be released weekly until Friday 31st July.

The news was announced alongside the release of three first-look images, revealing Amy Adams, Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson as their characters in the series.

Javier Bardem as Max Cady in Cape Fear. Apple TV

The synopsis for the series says: "A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance."

Nick Antosca is the creator and showrunner of the forthcoming series, but he shares executive producer credits with both Scorsese and Spielberg who return to help steer this new adaptation in the right direction.

Patrick Wilson as Tom Bowden in Cape Fear. Apple TV

Alongside the central trio, the series will also star CCH Pounder, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Jamie Hector, Malia Pyles and Anna Baryshnikov.

This is the third screen adaptation of John D MacDonald's novel The Executioners, after Gregory Peck’s 1962 film version and Scorsese's remake.

The Oscar-nominated 1991 film starred Robert De Niro in the role of Max, now taken on by Bardem, while Jessica Lange and Nick Nolte took on the roles now played by Adams and Wilson, although both of their first names have been changed in this adaptation.

De Niro only narrowly missed out on the Oscar statuette for his terrifying performance in Scorsese's adaptation, so Bardem has got a lot to live up to if he wants to receive similar plaudits.

Cape Fear will debut on Friday 5th June 2026 on Apple TV.

