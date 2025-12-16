The thought of Steven Spielberg directing a new movie about UFOs will be enough to get just about any film fan excited – and a new teaser for the legendary director's upcoming movie has just arrived to further whet appetites.

Ad

The trailer – which has also revealed for the first time that the film's title will be Disclosure Day – introduces fans to the film's star-studded cast, which includes Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Eve Hewson, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo.

It opens with O'Connors' character nervously walking into a room before we hear a voice asking, "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?"

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

We then see Blunt as a troubled weather reporter who seems to be having great difficulty presenting her slot on a TV news programme, before some pretty unsettling – and unexplained – noises are heard.

O'Connor then explains that "people have the right to know the truth" and that it "belongs to 7 billion people", before he announces plans to provide "full disclosure, to the whole world, all at once."

Some pretty dramatic and intriguing images follow – including the sight of a small girl and some woodland creatures approaching a lit-up house – before we hear the final line, uttered by a nun: "Why would he make such a vast universe, and yet save it only for us?".

Intrigued? You can watch the trailer below:

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Beyond what is seen in the teaser, not much has been given away about the plot at this stage – with a brief logline just repeating some of the utterances we hear in the clip.

But we do know that the film reunites Spielberg with prolific screenwriter David Koepp – with whom he previously worked with on Jurassic Park – and his long-time collaborator John Williams, who will pen an original score.

Of course, Spielberg is responsible for creating two of the most iconic films ever to deal with the subject matter of extra-terrestrial life – 1977's Close Encounters of the Third and 1982's ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, so we're in pretty decent hands when it comes to the new film.

It's currently scheduled to be released on Friday 12th June and we'll be keeping an eye out for all sorts of updates between now and then.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.