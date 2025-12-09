Apple TV has unveiled a first look at Michelle Pfeiffer-starring series Margo’s Got Money Troubles ahead of its premiere date next year.

An adaptation of Rufi Thorpe’s novel of the same name, the show will follow Margo (Elle Fanning), a recent college dropout and aspiring writer who is forced to explore unconventional methods of making money to support her newborn baby.

The first-look images give fans a preview of said methods as Margo is shown in character as her OnlyFans persona, Hungry Ghost (below).

Another image shows Margo's mother and former Hooters waitress, Shyanne (Pfeiffer), in action as she comforts Margo (above), while a third gives fans a glimpse at her father and former professional wrestler, Jinx (Nick Offerman), in the ring (below).

Elle Fanning as Margo in Margo's Got Money Troubles. Apple TV.

The cast of the Apple TV series will be rounded out by Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Marcia Gay Harden (Murder in a Small Town), Greg Kinnear (Shining Vale), Michael Angarano (This Is Us) and Thaddea Graham (Bad Sisters).

Described by the streamer as "a bold, heartwarming, and comedic family drama", David E Kelley serves as writer and showrunner for the series, which is produced by A24.

Nick Offerman as Jinx in Margo's Got Money Troubles. Apple TV.

Kelley also executive produces alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films as well as Matthew Tinker for David E Kelley Productions. Additional executive producers include Pfeiffer, Thorpe, Eva Anderson and Boo Killebrew.

Dearbhla Walsh, who also serves as an executive pilot, is helming the pilot, while additional directors include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles will premiere on Apple TV on 15th April, 2026 – you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Apple TV now.

