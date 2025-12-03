Every Christmas, film fans will inevitably debate whether a couple of iconic movies can really be counted as a Christmas films. Die Hard is, of course, the most obvious example, but another film that can lead to some contentious debate is Batman Returns.

Ad

Tim Burton's superhero sequel starring Michael Keaton as The Caped Crusader is set over the festive period, with plenty of snow and Yuletide decorations in sight, but some claim that the setting alone is not enough for it to warrant Christmas movie status.

So when RadioTimes.com exclusively spoke to the film's iconic Catwoman star Michelle Pfeiffer about her new Prime Video movie Oh. What. Fun – which most definitely is a Christmas film – we had to ask her if she felt the superhero flick qualified.

Read more:

Her initial response was one of slight bafflement, to put it mildly, but she eventually reached a definitive conclusion.

" Hmm," she said after a long pause. "I don't really think of it as a Christmas film."

After pausing further she added: "Um, no... I don't really.... Yeah I really wouldn't consider it that."

At that point, her Oh. What. Fun co-star Denis Leary cut in to say that he was a big Batman fan and so, "If we can call that a Christmas film. I'm in".

Pfeiffer then added: " Well, it's the Tim Burton version of Christmas. Well, I'd say Nightmare before Christmas is... yeah," before tapering off.

So it seems Catwoman is very much not in the 'Batman Returns is a Christmas movie' camp.

The cast of Oh What Fun.

In Oh. What. Fun – which also stars Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz and Jason Schwartzman among its star-studded cast – Pfeiffer plays Claire Clauster, a woman whose hard work over the festive period goes unnoticed by her children and grandchildren until they suddenly realise she is missing.

The film opens by explaining that while there are countless Christmas movies about fathers, there are relatively few about mothers – and Pfeiffer hopes this will strike a chord with viewers.

"I just think this is really going to resonate with with everyone," she said. "I think everyone will see a little bit of themselves in this film."

She continued: "Being a mum, I really could and can relate to how much work and effort goes into these holidays. Ut's not just Christmas, it's Thanksgiving, and really, just about any holiday and it's months of preparation, you know? And it's just all that behind the scenes stuff that moms just don't get the credit for."

Oh. What. Fun. is now streaming on Prime Video.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.