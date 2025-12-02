The first wave of reactions have arrived for Avatar: Fire and Ash ahead of the release of the third entry in James Cameron's epic sci-fi franchise later this month – and early signs suggest the new film could be another winner.

Although full reviews for the film are still under embargo for the time being, critics have begun posting their takes on social media, and the vast majority have been very positive so far.

"Three films in and I still can’t get over how magical the [Avatar] movies are," wrote Perri Nemiroff of Collider, adding that Fire and Ash "truly feels like a ride."

She continued: "I couldn’t believe how quickly I was pulled back into the world of Pandora and swept up in the situation. And once that happens, there’s a noticeable increase in complexity in quite a few aspects of the production."

Critic Courtney Howard called the film "a glorious saga" and added: "Bold, brilliant & awesome in every way, this is what movie theatres were built for," while writer Michael Lee claimed that it "pushes technical boundaries in unimaginable ways".

Avatar: Fire and Ash 20th Century Studios

Chris Killian of ComicBook.com wrote that the film was a "damn good James Cameron movie!" and continued: "What else do you need to know? Go see it in 3-D in the best theatre you can find because it’ll blow your mind. That’s what JC does. Every bit as gorgeous as you’d expect, Fire and Ash is also easily the most INTENSE Avatar movie yet."

Some viewers noted that the film would work best as a double bill with previous entry The Way of the Water, suggesting that it might be best to rewatch that one before going to see the new film.

"It feels like a Part 2 of that story," wrote YouTuber Adam Hlaváč. "I was blown away by the visuals, the score, and many performances. But goddammit, you gotta see this thing in Dolby 3D! It’s unreal how immersive it is."

Jesse Hassenger added that it was: "The first James Cameron sequel that feels kinda like a regular follow-up rather than an innovative re-envisioning of its predecessor's world," but added that "it also just casually drops ~3-4 of the best/coolest action sequences of the year and I was rapt the whole time."

While most of the reactions skewed very positive, a couple of them did also come with one or two reservations. For example, Eric Goldman wrote that while it was "another visually fantastic epic" and that "Cameron delivers spectacle like no one else", he had "some issues with the third act and Way of Water remains the peak".

Meanwhile, Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture wrote that while it "delivers the most emotional moments of the franchise" and is "the most epic in both scope and runtime", the film contained "a few questionable choices" and was at times "frustrating".

The reactions were pretty much unanimous in their praise for the visuals, but there were some critics who seemed otherwise unimpressed, with Variety's Clayton Davis calling it the "most bloated entry yet".

He added: "The dialogue often makes you cringe, and the story essentially devolves into an episode of My Two Dads meets James Cameron's take on A Pyromaniac's Love Story."

Kaitlyn Booth also wrote that "story-wise, it's the same 'capture/rescue' plot over and over again with some laughable dialogue thrown in the middle" adding that "the runtime is criminal, and if you have eye issues, avoid the 3D".

The film arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 19th December, with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet among the stars to reprise their roles from previous instalments and, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco, and David Thewlis joining the cast.

The official synopsis teased: "A year after settling in with the Metkayina clan, Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death.

"They encounter a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Mangkwan clan, also called the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang, who has allied with Jake's enemy, Quaritch, as the conflict on Pandora escalates to devastating consequences."

Avatar: Fire and Ash will debut in cinemas on Friday 19th December 2025 in the UK.

