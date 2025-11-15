As we continue veering to the anticipated finale of The Morning Show season 4, we can rest easy in the fact that the candid TV drama is in fact returning for more.

Ad

It was announced back in September ahead of season 4's release that Apple had renewed the series for a fifth instalment. The early renewal didn't come as too much of a surprise to fans, seeing as Apple TV had done precisely the same thing ahead of season 3's release too.

“The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+.

He continued: “Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama.”

But just when will season 5 of The Morning Show be released and who will star? Read on for everything we know so far.

Apple TV has not yet announced a release date for the fifth season of The Morning Show so we'll just have to wait and see when new episodes are set to come out.

However, the show has usually followed a pattern that means seasons are released every couple of years. So, that could very well mean that season 5 will be released in 2027.

The Morning Show season 5 cast: Who will return?

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson and Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy walk the streets of Manhattan in The Morning Show season 4 poster. Apple TV+

Despite being given an official series renewal, there has been no news of who will be returning to star in the fifth season of The Morning Show.

We can imagine that leading stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will return to helm the series, along with most of the familiar faces of the previous season. Season 4 saw the introduction of William Jackson Harper as the network’s Head of Sports Ben, Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont, Jeremy Irons as Alex’s father, Aaron Pierre as Miles and Boyd Holbrook as podcaster Brodie.

It also saw the return of Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and fan-favourite Jon Hamm.

The cast members we'd expect to see in season 5 are as follows.

Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra "Alex" Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Nicole Beharie as Christine "Chris" Hunter

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont

What will The Morning Show season 5 be about?

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson presenting The Morning Show. Apple TV+

An official synopsis for the fifth season of The Morning Show hasn't yet been revealed, but we'd imagine that it would include some sort of time jump as was the case with the previous season.

With the UBA-NBN merger at the forefront of the drama in season 4, we'd imagine that if the new season did account for a time jump, any tensions surrounding the merger would be ironed out. However, it wouldn't be a season of The Morning Show without a fair share of drama, so we can likely look forward to the show continuing to use many real-life scenarios and topical issues for its storylines.

Last season explored deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups in the changing media landscape so there's likely plenty more to be explored as the real-life industry continues to change and evolve.

Is there a trailer for The Morning Show season 5?

No – as production for the fifth season of The Morning Show has yet to kick off, there isn't a trailer for it just yet.

However, you can watch the trailer for season 4 below.

The Morning Show season 4 concludes with its final episode on 19th November and is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.