Witherspoon and Aniston will executive produce season 5 alongside showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder.

“The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+.

He continued: “Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama.”

Jennifer Aniston and Aaron Pierre in The Morning Show season 4 Apple TV+

Season 4 kicks off two years after the events of season 3. The official synopsis for season 4 reads: "With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America.

"In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"

Read more:

Alongside Witherspoon and Aniston, returning faces in season 4 include Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and fan-favourite Jon Hamm.

New additions to the cast this season include some well-known stars such as William Jackson Harper as the network’s Head of Sports Ben, Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont, Jeremy Irons as Alex’s father, Aaron Pierre as Miles and Boyd Holbrook as podcaster Brodie.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres on Wednesday 17th September on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday through to 19th November.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.