The Morning Show season 4 reveals dramatic first-look trailer as two legendary Oscar winners are added to cast
Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons join the cast of The Morning Show.
It's time to return to the oh so messy world of The Morning Show as the trailer for season 4 has now been revealed – and boy, is it a dramatic one.
The new season kicks off two years after the events of season 3, and from the looks of the trailer, tensions remain at an all-time high for everyone involved in the UBA-NBN merger.
The trailer opens with Reese Witherspoon's Bradley looking up at the UBN offices and narrating: "I'm a firm believer in second chances. Maybe this is an opportunity to make it right."
We then pan to Jennifer Aniston's Alex, who is gearing up for an event and spies a poster with her, Stella (Greta Lee) and Celine (Marion Cotillard) on, with the title: "New paradigm or glass cliff?"
We then hear Aniston's Alex narrate: "This is a reset. A different company, a different culture."
But while there are certain ideas about how UBN should operate and the kinds of stories they should report on, Celine plainly says that's all a "nice idea, but it's not sexy".
We then get a montage of plenty of what's to come, including scandal, Bradley looking into a cover-up and the reality of UBN not being a kind of "feminist utopia" after all.
Watch the trailer for yourself below.
The trailer also gives us our first glimpses of Cotillard's fierce new character Celine, who appears to possibly be in a relationship with Aaron Pierre's Miles, but it's clear that Miles and Stella get caught up in their own romantic tryst too.
It's not long before Celine senses something is amiss, and so sends out an order to get some dirt on Stella.
We also catch a glimpse of Jeremy Irons's Martin Levy, the father of Alex, who appears to be having a stern word with his daughter about what's going on.
The rest of the season 4 cast includes Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and returning fan favourite Jon Hamm.
The official synopsis for season 4 reads: "Season 4 opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season 3.
"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America.
"In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"
The Morning Show season 4 premieres on Wednesday 17th September on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday through to 19th November.
