The synopsis states: "The government will be fictional, but the problems will be real. We'll never know which party is in power, because once the whole world hits the fan it barely matters.

"This is a show about the building and everyone inside. Not just the prime minister upstairs, but the conspiracy theorist who runs the cafe three floors below, the man who repairs the lift that never works, the madly ambitious 'advisors' fighting for office space in cupboards.

"Oh, and of course, the cat," it concludes, summarising the eclectic group as "all of Britain in a house" and "British history under one roof". Sounds messy to say the least.

No casting or release date has been announced for the project just yet, but we do know it will be a reunion for Moffat's Douglas Is Cancelled collaborators, with director Ben Palmer and executive producer Sue Vertue returning.

Vertue commented: "We are excited to be working with Channel 4 on Number 10, which is a passion project for Steven. He says there are three famous doors in the world; he's done 221B Baker Street and the TARDIS – now he's going to do the real one."

Gwawr Lloyd, acting head of drama at Channel 4, added: "We're thrilled to be bringing Number 10 to Channel 4, a bold, brilliant and witty new drama from the exceptional mind of Steven Moffat and the powerhouse team at Hartswood Films.

"Number 10 will offer a rare glimpse behind the doors of the world’s most iconic political residences which will take viewers from the high-stakes decisions of leadership to the lives of the staff who keep the house running.

"An insightful and entertaining twist on a state of the nation drama."

Number 10 is coming soon to Channel 4.

