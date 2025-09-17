Now, speaking with Radio Times magazine for View From My Sofa, Abela teased season 4 and how it differs from previous instalments of the HBO/BBC drama.

"There are new characters, so it was really fun to work with those new people," she said. "I also think it's safe to say that Yasmin is at a different place in her life. You met Yasmin when she was an intern, carrying salads, and now she's in a very different place.

"The journey that she's had, she's grown up a lot. I think I'm playing the most grown version of Yasmin this season, and that's quite interesting."

Marisa Abela and Kit Harington in Industry. BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway

New stars joining Industry season 4 include Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly, Kal Penn, Charlie Heaton and Claire Forlani.

Meanwhile, one original character who won't be seen in season 4 is Harry Lawtey's Robert Spearing, with Lawtey having left the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Abela can now be heard starring in Audible's new full-cast audio version of Pride and Prejudice, alongside Harris Dickinson as Mr Darcy.

Other cast members include Will Poulter as Mr Wickham, Jessie Buckley as Caroline Bingley, Glenn Close as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Abela's new Industry co-star Toheeb Jimoh as Mr Bingley.

Industry seasons 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. Pride and Prejudice is available to purchase and listen to now at www.audible.co.uk.

