Given the popularity of its long-running parent, which has boomed again on Netflix recently, and the presence of Suits creator Aaron Korsh at the helm, there were lofty expectations for the spin-off.

However, after a decent premiere, figures have dropped off to around 1 million in live and same-day viewers as Suits: LA struggled to gain any sort of footing with fans of the original, which ran for nine seasons on USA Network after its 2011 debut, and received consistently poor reviews.

Now, the verdict is reportedly in, and the series has been sentenced to the same fate as fellow spin-off Pearson, which was canned after just one season.

Not a great sign for any other plans involving the Suits universe that might be in the pipeline.

Rob Nagle as Greg Litvak, Stephen Amell as Ted Black in Suits: LA. Jordin Althaus/NBC

Suits: LA focuses on Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, a lawyer battling to keep his practice alive in the entertainment capital of the world.

Much of the show is played out in flashbacks as the audience learn more about Black and the experiences that have shaped him.

Black is a former federal prosecutor who has changed tack and started representing Los Angeles's rich and famous in an attempt to save his practice. That brings with it a string of cameos from celebrities playing themselves, including John Amos, Patton Oswalt and Brian Baumgartner.

Joining Amell in the cast are Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead), Sofia Pernas (Tracker) and Carson A Egan as a host of new characters that face the familiar struggle of trying to keep their personal and professional lives separate.

There are plenty of familiar faces from the Suits universe involved as well – albeit in brief appearances.

Gabriel Macht is back as the much-loved maverick Harvey Specter while Rick Hoffman returns as Louis Litt and David Costabile as Daniel Hardman.

Even the return of those past favourites was not enough to save Suits: LA, which has got a one-and-done verdict.

