The series introduces us to a raft of new characters, who "can't help but mix their personal and professional lives" (according to the show's synopsis), which should make for some entertaining viewing.

Of course, fans of the original Suits will be hoping for some indication of how their favourite characters are getting on – and, indeed, one of the main stars is now confirmed to be making an appearance.

Read on for everything we know so far about Suits: LA.

Suits: LA will premiere on Sunday 23rd February 2025 at 9pm (ET/PT) on US broadcaster NBC.

Those hoping to tune in from the UK will have to stand by for further updates, as the show does not yet have a confirmed home over here, but if early buzz is positive then one can imagine quite the bidding war taking place.

The original Suits previously took off on Netflix in the UK (where it also enjoyed a belated surge in popularity across the pond), prompting our very own BBC to later host the series on iPlayer.

Suits: LA cast – new and returning

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits. Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Stephen Amell leads the cast of Suits: LA as lawyer Ted Black. The actor is best known for playing DC Comics superhero Oliver Queen (aka Green Arrow) in The CW's eight-season epic Arrow. He went on lead wrestling drama Heels.

Here, he plays former federal prosecutor Ted, who left his earlier job in New York to start a practice representing powerful clients in Los Angeles – for reasons to be revealed over the course of the season.

The regular cast of Suits: LA also includes Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis (Ricky Stanicky) as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project) as Rick Dodsen.

The Wilds star Troy Winbush and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum Alice Lee take recurring roles, while the late veteran actor John Amos (The West Wing, Coming to America) will appear posthumously as a version of himself.

Excitingly for fans of the original series, it has also been confirmed that Suits star Gabriel Macht will reprise the role of Harvey Specter in the spin-off, but Deadline reports he is only a "guest" in the series and not a full-timer.

No other original Suits cast members have been announced for Suits: LA just yet, but in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, several of them – including Macht's co-star Patrick J Adams – expressed interest in the possibility.

Suits: LA plot – What is the spin-off about?

Rob Nagle as Greg Litvak, Stephen Amell as Ted Black in Suits: LA. Jordin Althaus/NBC

The official plot synopsis, courtesy of NBC, reads: "Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

"His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other, while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives."

It concludes: "All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Is there a Suits: LA trailer?

Alas, there's no trailer for Suits: LA just yet – but we'll update this page when the first teaser drops, likely to be sometime in the coming weeks.

Suits: LA is coming soon to NBC.

