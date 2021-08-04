Heels: UK release date, how to watch, trailer, cast and news

Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) star in the upcoming Starz wrestling drama Heels, with the two actors playing on-screen brothers involved in pro wrestling.

Set in Georgia, the two brothers have an antagonist relationship both in and outside of the wrestling ring, as the rivals argue over who will inherit the family-owned wrestling promotion.

Created by Loki alumnus Michael Waldron, the series follow Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother Ace (Ludwig), both wrestlers. In the ring, both play characters: Jack is the bad guy, a.k.a. the heel, while Ace is the hero.

However, according to the official synopsis, “in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind”.

Read on for everything you need to know about Heels.

Heels release date

Wrestling drama Heels is released on StarzPlay on 15th August 2021.

How to watch Heels in the UK

You can watch Heels from 15th August 2021 on StarzPlay.

The StarzPlay app is available to download on your Android and Apple device. The app is also available on most Android TVs and is compatible with Google Chromecast.

You can also watch StarzPlay content through Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up to the service here. Meanwhile, Virgin TV customers can also access StarzPlay.

Heels cast

Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Vikings star Alexander Ludwig play the lead characters, Jack and Ace Spade respectively.

Rounding out the cast are stars Mary McCormack, Alison Luff, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Roxton Garcia, James Harrison, Chris Bauer, Robby Ramos, and Trey Tucker.

Amell previously revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 while filming Heels in Atlanta. While luckily production was able to go ahead while he recovered, he recalled his initial anxiety about the implications for the series.

“When it happened, when I got the positive test, for me it became, ‘Holy f***! I just destroyed this show because I’m number one on the call sheet and I work every day, more or less,” he said on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Insider You. “I’m in my head going, ‘S***! They’re going to have to shut down the production. We’re not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?'”

Heels trailer

You can watch the official Starz trailer for Heels here.

You can also watch the behind-the-scenes trailer for Heels here.

