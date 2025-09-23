It's now been almost two months since this latest iteration of the Fantastic Four arrived in UK cinemas and introduced fans to Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel's iconic First Family as they faced a major threat from Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and The Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

With that in mind, you may well be wondering if it's possible to watch the film from the comfort of your own home yet – read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Fantastic Four: First Steps – is it streaming?

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Disney/Marvel Studios

Yes – as of Tuesday 23rd September, Fantastic Four: First Steps is available to digitally rent or buy on a number of video on demand streaming platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play. You can rent the film from £15.99 and buy it from £19.99.

This digital release comes just under 2 months after the film's theatrical debut on 25th July 2025 – and if you're still desperate to watch again on the big screen, it is still showing in a few cinemas around the country, so you might not be too late.

Meanwhile, if you're a physical media collector, there's not too much longer to wait until the film is available to own on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD – with a release date planned on 14th October 2025.

When will Fantastic Four: First Steps be available on Disney Plus?

Of course, as with all MCU releases, the film will eventually arrive on Disney Plus, although we're still waiting on an exact release date for when it will land on the streamer.

While we await official confirmation, we can make an educated guess based on the studio's usual release strategy – with the Disney Plus debut normally occurring between six and eight weeks after the digital release.

With that in mind, we're probably looking at some time in mid-to-late November, although we'll keep this page updated with any more concrete updates.

Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer

If you've still not seen the film and want a little tease of what to expect, the below trailer gives a pretty good indication to the film's vibe.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is now available to rent and buy on digital platforms.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.