If you're missing the world of monsters which was last seen on the big screen in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we have good news, the Apple TV show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is returning for a brand new season to tide you over until the next cinematic adventure.

Season 2 picks up following the end of season 1, with the fate of Monarch hanging in the balance. It is said to see buried secrets revealed, as the characters reunite on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea.

Father-son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell are both returning to the cast, as are Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm.

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2.

When will Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 2 be released?

Godzilla in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 is working to a weekly release schedule, and began on Friday 27 February on Apple TV.

This means that episode 2 will be released in the on Apple TV on Friday 6 March.

How many episodes will there be of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm and Wyatt Russell in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV

There will be a total of 10 episodes in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2.

This is the same number of episodes are there was in season 1.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 release schedule

Kong in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV

Episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 will be released weekly. With the season having started on Friday 27 February, this means the finale will be released on Apple TV on Friday 1 May.

The new season is arriving just over two years after season 1, which debuted its first episodes in November 2023.

Here's a full breakdown of the release schedule for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 on Apple TV:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 1 – Friday 27 February 2026 (out now)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 2 – Friday 6 March 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 3 – Friday 13 March 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 4 – Friday 20 March 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 5 – Friday 27 March 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 6 – Friday 3 April 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 7 – Friday 10 April 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 8 – Friday 17 April 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 9 – Friday 24 April 2026

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 10 – Friday 1 May 2026

