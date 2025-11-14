The start date for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 has been unveiled in a new teaser, which also confirms the shock return of Kurt Russell.

The Apple TV+ show, which takes place across two timelines and follows two siblings as they follow in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch and become entangled in a world of monsters, will return on 27th February 2026, with the first episode.

Subsequent episodes will air every Friday until 1st May.

Season two will pick up with the fate of the Monarch up in the air, reuniting our heroes and villains on Kong's Skull Island, where a mythical Titan rises from the sea.

"The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon," the official synopsis teases.

The trailer gives fans a first look at said Titan on the rampage, as well as teasing the return of Kong, who made a surprise cameo at the end of season 1.

The footage also shows Russell back in action as the older version of Lee Shaw.

This might come as a surprise to fans, given that the fate of the character (the younger version of which is portrayed by Russell’s son, Wyatt Russell) was left up in the air at the end of season 1, as Shaw stayed behind to fix a malfunction in the portal, and fell off the ship and into the Hollow Earth.

Speaking about the huge twist, Russell exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "It actually was [emotional to film]. Yeah. I just said to Mari [Yamamoto] last night, 'I have some sort of emotional connection with you. I don't know what it is. But the minute I see you, I cry!'"

He added: "I just thought it was important to capture the absolute tragedy in this adventure for her and for him.

"And it was tantamount that Wyatt would be able to capture that with her early on because it's... you talk about slow burn – that's the definition of it from one to 10. I mean, I really don't think you see that coming.

"And then it just gets heavier and heavier and heavier for her. So that's what drove us."

Russell will be joined in season 2 by Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on 27th February 2026. Season 1 is available to stream

