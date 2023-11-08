Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - Release date, cast and latest news
The new MonsterVerse series is almost here...
Brand new MonsterVerse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is almost here, picking up the story which kicked off in 2014's Godzilla and came to a head in 2021's Godzilla vs Kong.
The show will stream on Apple TV+, and will introduce viewers to a mystery surrounding the shady organisation, first seen in the films, called Monarch.
The series has a seriously starry cast, including Kurt and Wyatt Russell and John Goodman, but when can viewers expect to see it, and what is it all about?
Read on for everything you need to know about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.
When will Monarch: Legacy of Monsters be released?
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will officially start streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th November, with the first two episodes dropping at once.
Subsequent episodes will then air weekly, with the series running right through until 12th January 2024, when the 10th and final episode will arrive.
What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters about?
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters acts as both a sequel and prequel to the MonsterVerse so far - films Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong, and Netflix series Skull Island.
The official synopsis for the show says: "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch.
"Clues lead them into the world of monsters, and ultimately down the rabbit hole to army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.
"The dramatic saga - spanning three generations - reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters cast - Kurt and Wyatt Russell star
The cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is led by Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell, both playing the character Lee Shaw at different points in his life.
Meanwhile, the only character that we so far know to be reprising their role from a previous MonsterVerse project is John Goodman, who will once again play Bill Randa, as he did in Kong: Skull Island.
The character will also be played as a younger man by Anders Holm.
Here's a full list of the central cast for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:
- Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw
- Wyatt Russell as Young Lee Shaw
- Anna Sawai as Cate Randa
- Kiersey Clemons as May
- Ren Watabe as Kentaro
- Mari Yamamoto as Keiko
- John Goodman as Bill Randa
- Anders Holm as Young Bill Randa
- Joe Tippett as Tim
- Elisa Lasowski as Duvall
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer
You can watch the full trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters right here now.
