The series has a seriously starry cast, including Kurt and Wyatt Russell and John Goodman, but when can viewers expect to see it, and what is it all about?

Read on for everything you need to know about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

When will Monarch: Legacy of Monsters be released?

Kurt Russell in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will officially start streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th November, with the first two episodes dropping at once.

Subsequent episodes will then air weekly, with the series running right through until 12th January 2024, when the 10th and final episode will arrive.

What is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters about?

Anders Holm and Mari Yamamoto in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters acts as both a sequel and prequel to the MonsterVerse so far - films Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong, and Netflix series Skull Island.

The official synopsis for the show says: "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch.

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters, and ultimately down the rabbit hole to army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

"The dramatic saga - spanning three generations - reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters cast - Kurt and Wyatt Russell star

Wyatt Russell stars in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

The cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is led by Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell, both playing the character Lee Shaw at different points in his life.

Meanwhile, the only character that we so far know to be reprising their role from a previous MonsterVerse project is John Goodman, who will once again play Bill Randa, as he did in Kong: Skull Island.

The character will also be played as a younger man by Anders Holm.

Here's a full list of the central cast for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw

Wyatt Russell as Young Lee Shaw

Anna Sawai as Cate Randa

Kiersey Clemons as May

Ren Watabe as Kentaro

Mari Yamamoto as Keiko

John Goodman as Bill Randa

Anders Holm as Young Bill Randa



Joe Tippett as Tim

Elisa Lasowski as Duvall

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters right here now.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will begin on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th November - sign up to Apple TV+ now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

